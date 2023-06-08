Since moving to Miami a month ago, Shakira has been updating her social life. The Colombian singer has been with several friends such as Gisele Bundchen. However, rumors of potential suitors haven’t stopped since then.

Shakira has been linked with several famous men, such as Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and even Jimmy Butler. The latest rumor came after the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ star showed her support to the Miami Heats.

While US Weekly denied Cruise’s dating rumors almost as quickly as they came, fans of the singer want to know everything about her social life. So, here are the latest reports on Shakira’s dating life, with a major outlet finally confirming who her new boyfriend is.

People confirms that Shakira is dating Lewis Hamilton

A source told People Magazine that Shakira and Hamilton are at the early stages of a relationship. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” says a source who knows them both. “It’s fun and flirty,” they added.

It’s not surprising, especially as they have been seen together on several occasions. The singer traveled to Barcelona to watch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. They also hung out afterward with friends, including Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra and Mustafa.

A photo of the evening was shared by Mustafa, and it went viral on social media, as Hamilton had his arm around her waist. Last month, the singer and the driver had a date in a yacht and were seen in a popular restaurant in Miami.

Shakira broke up with her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué in June 2022. Meanwhile, Hamilton has reportedly dated several women such as Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj. In 2015 he split from longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.