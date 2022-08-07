Tatiana Maslany stars in Marvel's new series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The 36-year-old Canadian actress already has more than 40 productions in her repertoire. Here's everything you need to know about the MCU's newest addition, including her net worth, career and more.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a 30-year-old single lawyer who is a Hulk cousin and ends up becoming a superheroine, called She-Hulk. She is one of the latest additions Marvel announced within the universe.

Her character, who measures 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 meters), ventures into the world of dating apps in search of a possible love. He is characterized by a great sense of humor and had no trouble transforming himself into a big green creature without losing his mind, something that his cousin Bruce has not yet been able to achieve.

During the first season of the 9-episode series, which will premiere on August 18 of this year, we will get to see how Jennifer's personal and professional life evolves as she gets used to being a heroine. "She's in a career that is male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchical. When she's at the helm of this superhuman enterprise, that's where we have some really fun characters that she either champions or opposes", commented the actress about her work in the production.

Tatiana Maslany's net worth and career

The actress' net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is estimated to be paid $50 thousand per episode for her work as the Hulk's cousin in the new Marvel Studios series.

Her career began on the CBC series Heartland. Prior to that she spent 10 years working as an improv comedian. Throughout her career she appeared in more than 30 films and 20 television series. He currently has a repertoire of over 45 productions and has undoubtedly built a great career over the years.

Other notable films she has starred in include Diary of the Dead and Eastern Promises (which she narrated) and Orphan Black, for which she has won several awards and critical acclaim. She already has two Critics' Choice Television Awards, a TCA Award, a Canadian Screen Award and several Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

She has also been seen in such productions as Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed, The Messengers, Flash of Genius, The Vow, Woman in Gold, Grown Up Movie Star, Two Lovers and a Bear and more.

Tatiana Maslany's life

Tatiana was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, on September 22, 1985. She found several paid acting jobs while attending high school and as a result had to travel to Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver, with her parents' approval. He studied at Dr. Martin Leboldus High School.

He worked for a few months and then returned to school in his hometown. After graduating, he worked on stage and traveled to various places before moving to Toronto at the age of 20.

Her parents, Dan, a carpenter, and Renate, a translator, had several children. Tatiana has two brothers who share her vocation, Michael and Daniel Maslary, who was in productions such as Chained, Impulse, Murdoch Mysteries and The Mohel, among others.

The actress is of Ukrainian, Polish, German, Austrian and Romanian descent. Since she was a child, she has been involved in various branches of art, such as music and dance. When she was 9 years old, she participated in community plays and musicals. She was in a relationship with Tom Cullen from 2011 to 2019.