Who is the new drummer of the Foo Fighters? All you need to know about Josh Freese

After months of speculation, the Foo Fighters have finally announced their new drummer, Josh Freese, during the ‘Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts’ livestream event. Freese will be stepping into the shows of late Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died at age 50 in March 2022 of undisclosed causes while the band was touring in South America. Hawkins had been the band’s drummer since 1997, when he took over Foo’s first drummer William Goldsmith, from 1995 to 1997.

This livestream concert was the band’s first full set since a pair of Hawkins tribute concerts that took place last fall in London and Los Angeles. They featured different drummers, including Hawkins’ teenage son, Shane. While the band’s preparing for the release of their upcoming album ‘But Here We Are,’ you can check out more about Freese.

Josh Freese’s previous bands and groups

Freese, 50, is a veteran studio and touring drummer, and he has played with several bands such as Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, and Sublime with Rome. He is also a member of the Vandals (since 1989) and Devo (since 1996).

Josh Freese’s discography

Apart from being a member of the previously mentioned bands, he has also recorded drums for several artists (such as Bruce Springteen, Guns N’ Roses, Avril Lavigne, Miley Cyrus, The Offspring, Katy Perry, and more) and has appeared on hundreds of records. This is his solo recordings:

Destroy Earth As Soon As Possible (1998, as “Princess”)

The Notorious One Man Orgy (2000)

Since 1972 (2009)

My New Friends (2011)

Josh Freese’s net worth

According to AllFamousBirthdays, Freese’s net worth is estimated at $5 million thanks to his numerous credits as a drummer. He reportedly lives in Southern California with his wife and four children.