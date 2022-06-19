Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan in the newest Marvel series 'Ms. Marvel'. Two episodes in, fans still don't have a clear vision about who the villain of the series could be. Here, check out the theories.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the newest MCU addition to hit Disney Plus. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who not only is a superfan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel, but who also discovers she actually has superpowers.

With only two chapters so far, the series has introduced Kamala and how she realizes she also has some abilities thanks to a pair of old bracelets she found in her home. As other origin tales, viewers see how she struggles to understand her powers.

While the first two episodes have been more focused on the character, her family history, her friends and her culture, this is, after all, a superhero story and that means that it has to be a bad guy to stop. So, who is the villain of Ms. Marvel? Beware, spoilers of the series ahead.

Is Kamran the real villain of Ms. Marvel?

In the last scene of the second episode, Kamala is being followed by the Department of Damage Control (DDOC), which is an agency that follows new heroes to know more about their powers. However, she is saved by Kamran (Rish Shah), who asks her to get in his car, where his mom Namja (Nimra Bucha) is also there.

Kamran, as many other things in the series, differs in some aspects from his version in the comics. In the original material, he’s a childhood friend of Kamala, and he also has powers: he can store and emit biokinetic energy, which can explode objects, for example. While they’re romantically involved at one point, he then is recruited by an Inhuman crime boss, Lineage.

As in the series, Kamala isn’t an Inhuman, we can only assume that Kamran isn’t one either. The theory, however, is that Kamran and his mom are part of a group called The ClanDestine, who are super beings descendants of Djinn, a race of magicians.

However, that theory isn’t confirmed, despite some rumors of a plot leak on Twitter. In the next episodes, fans would have more answers about the villain of the story, Kamran and his family, as well as what is Kamala’s true heritage and more about her powers.