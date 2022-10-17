Episode 9 of House of the Dragon showed Mysaria fully as “The White Worm,” and put her in a very interesting position for what’s coming next. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actress who plays her.

The first season of Games of Thrones’ spin-off “House of the Dragon” is coming to an end, with only one episode left. However, the show has already been renewed for a second season, as the civil war known as “Dance of the Dragons” is only beginning. One key character for the upcoming events is Mysaria, also known as, “The White Worm.” Here, check out everything we know about the actress who plays her, Sonoya Mizuno.

Fans first saw Mysaria as one of Daemon’s (Matt Smith) mistresses, but after she feels betrayed by him (when he tried to stole a dragon’s egg saying she was expecting his child), she then becomes the White Worm, who controls the lucrative network of spies in King's Landing. In the last episode, we saw her helping Otto to find Aegon.

Mizuno told WWD, that her character was a departure from the books. “It felt like she was going on a journey of understanding who she was and what she wanted in her life, and making mistakes,” she explained about Mysaria. But who is Mizuno? Check out everything you need to know.

What is Sonaya Mizuno’s ethnicity?

Mizuno was born in Tokyo, Japan in 1986, but she was raised in Somerset, England. She is a trained dancer from the Royal Ballet School and danced with several companies before jumping to acting.

Who are Sonaya Mizunos’s parents?

According to her Wikipedia page, her mother is half British and half Argentine descent and her father is Japanese. She has five siblings: Saya, Jinya, Mariya, Miya, and Tomoya. Besides acting and dancing, she also took up professional modeling.

Sonaya Mizuno’s movies and TV shows

Mizuno has had minor roles in films such as La La Land, Beauty and the Beast, and Crazy Rich Asians. However, she is most known for starring in the Netflix miniseries Maniac. After “House of the Dragon,” she will appear in the film “Am I Ok?,” directed by Tig Notaro, and which will be available on HBO Max.

Does Sonaya Mizuno have social media?

No, the actress doesn’t have any social media. In an interview with Wire she admitted that she hasn’t followed the online response to the series. “Of course, I’m aware that people will be interested to see what we’ve done, for sure,” she says.