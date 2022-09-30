The renowned Trevor Noah was very affectionate with the mega pop star Dua Lipa and according to a close source both would be happy and content with their new bond. Here we tell you all about the comedian and his life.

If rumors are true Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are dating. The singer was photographed with the actor and in the last hours, the couple enjoyed a romantic date at a restaurant in the East Village in New York. There, all alerts were turned on and fans of both claimed that they have been together for a while.

According to Daily Mail (the one in charge of spreading the images) they both had dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican food place. They sat at a table in one of the corners of the place, with the aim of not being recognized and enjoyed a pleasant encounter with laughter. At the end of the evening both went their separate ways and said goodbye with a kiss and a very affectionate hug.

The 27-year-old star and the 38-year-old presenter have not declared anything so far but it is expected that they will soon make their debut as an official couple. Dua broke up for good with Anwar Hadid late last year and Trevor confirmed the end of his courtship with Minka Kelly in May.

Who is Trevor Noah?

Trevor is a 38 year old comedian, actor and screenwriter from Johannesburg, South Africa. He earned his place in his country's television thanks to his great talent for acting but mostly for doing corrosive monologues. In 2011 he emigrated to the USA and his name began to be heard in different regions.

Four years later, in 2015, he became the first African-American comedian in charge of The Daily Show. There, his monologues and paradoxes against Donald Trump's government were installed as a classic within the program. Two days ago it was announced that he would no longer be part of the show and it is not yet known who will take his place in the iconic chair of Comedy Central's late night show.

Through his comedy he has touched on issues such as racism and apartheid in his country of origin. In 2016 he edited his own biography, called Born a Crime, where he made reference to his difficult upbringing, due to the fact that his parents' relationship was ideal. "My mother was black and my father, white" he wrote in the book.

For his personality and talent, he has won multiple awards over the years and works, some of them like the Emmy or the Peabody. In addition to all this, he hides other great skills. He can speak several languages, among them: Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, Tsonga and German.