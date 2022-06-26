‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, is available on Amazon Prime Video. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actor who plays Cam.

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is the teen series of the moment. The show, based on Jenny Han’s novel, follows the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). However, there are other cast members that are catching the viewers attention.

Actually, the first boy that is romantically involved with Belly is Cam, who met Belly at a Latin convention in seventh grade and tries to impress her with his brains, which is honestly refreshing. However, as fans know, he doesn’t stand a chance in the race for our lady's heart.

However, that doesn’t stop fans from wanting to know more about the actor portraying Cam, David Iacano. If you want to know more about this Brooklyn heartthrob, check out where you have seen him before, his education and ethnicity.

Cam in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Where have you seen David Iacono before?

Iacano’s first big role was Bo in Netflix’s Grand Army. However, he also had minor roles in series such as NCIS, The Good Doctor or New Amsterdam. He also played several characters in the reality show What Would You Do?

He also appeared in The Flight Attendant’s second season as Eli Briscoe. After ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, he will appear in the Showtime series, City on a Hill, and an upcoming thriller, Cinnamon.

David Iacono’s education

Iacono graduated in 2020 from the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, which have formed many stars such as Timothée Chalametor Jennifer Aniston. He also has ambitions on going behind camera, telling Mud magazine he wants to attend the School of Visual Arts for filmmaking.

What is David Iacono’s ethnicity?

We don’t know David Iacono’s ethnicity, as there aren't any reports on his family. According to his bio on Instagram, he’s from Brooklyn, New York. However, his last name, Iacono, is from Italy so he could have Italian roots.