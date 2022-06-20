‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Here, check out everything you need to know about Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad in the show.

Who plays Conrad in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? What you need to know about Christopher Briney

Fans of romance and young adult novels have enjoyed the latest adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on Amazon Prime Video. The series follows the story of Isabel “Belly” Conklin and her love triangle with two brothers during one summer.

Belly is portrayed by Lola Tung, a newcomer. Meanwhile, the younger brother Jeremiah is played by Gavin Casalegno. However, many people wonder who plays Conrad, the older brother, and is actor Christopher Brinley.

Brinley is also a filmmaker and he has directed several short features in the past. He also is a photographer. You can know more about him in this article, such as his age, his education and what other acting projects he has acted in.

How old is Christopher Briney?

We don’t have any official record of Christopher Briney’s birthday. However, according to famous birthdays, the actor was born in 2000. So he could be 21 or 22 years old. In the series, Conrad is 17 years old.

Christopher Briney’s education

According to his website, Briney was born in Connecticut. He attended Pace University to pursue a BFA in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover, and Commercial. In an article, US Magazine has stated that he graduated in the year 2020.

Christopher Briney’s movies and TV shows

Britney's part as Conrad Fisher is his breakthrough role in a major production. While he has acted and directed in several short features in the past, this is his first big part. On the other hand, he is set to appear in the film ‘Dali Land’ opposite Ben Kingsley, Ezra Miller, and Rupert Graves.