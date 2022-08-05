Tom Sturridge plays Dream in the new Netflix production, The Sandman, which has not been released yet. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actor, such as his net worth, his family and more.

Who plays Dream in 'The Sandman'? Everything you need to know about Tom Sturridge

Tom Sturridge plays Dream in The Sandman, the new DC Comics adaptation, produced by Netflix and creator Neil Gaiman. Unlike other works, this one will not be completely faithful to the comic, due to the narrative lines in the vignettes, which makes it literally unadaptable.

After 30 years, Gaiman decided to take his story to the small screen after years and years against its adaptation. The comics were published between 1989 and 1996, so it took almost three decades until the author decided to sell the rights to a production company, which in this case was Netflix.

But he only accepted under one condition, that he would be part of the project and the creative team of the film. One of the decisions he made was to turn Sturridge into Dream, who is captured by mistake by Roderick Burgess in search of immortality.

Tom Sturridge's life

The 36-year-old actor was born in Lambeth, England, on December 21, 1985. His father is director Charles Sturridge and his mother is actress Phoebe Nicholls. Most of his family has as a vocation some branch of art, his grandparents also made an acting career.

Tom attended The Harrodian School, alongside Robert Pattinson and Will Poulter. The actors have been shown together on several occasions, so you can imagine that they have a very close bond.

Today he is considered one of the most important figures of Broadway after his time on stage. He participated in plays such as Punk Rock, Wastwater, Orphans and 1984. Thanks to his roles, he won awards such as Critics' Circle Theatre Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.

He has a 10-year-old daughter, named Marlowe, from his relationship with actress Sienna Miller. She is the only daughter both he and she have. The two separated a few years ago and the actor started a new relationship with blogger Alexa Chung. While Sienna spent several years in a relationship with Jude Law.

Tom Sturridge's career and net worth

The actor's net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He began his career in 1996, debuting in Gulliver's Travels as a child actor, with his mother and under the direction of his father. The following year he starred in FairyTale: A True Story and did not return to acting until 2004 when he returned to the big screen starring in Vanity Fair and Being Julia.

In 2005 he starred in Brothers of the Head and then appeared in the TV movie A Waste of Shame: The Mystery of Shakespeare and His Sonnets. He is used to getting big leading roles.

In 2006 he played Nigel Colbie in Like Minds and two years later he gave life to Carl in the film The Boat That Rocked. In 2010 he participated in Waiting for Forever, giving life to Will Donner. On the other hand, he was also in productions such as On the Road, The Holly Crown, Effie Gray, Far from the Madding Crowd and Remainder.