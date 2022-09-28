Netflix’s new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” has been controversial. However, fans and critics have praised Evan Peters for his portrayal. Check out more about the actor.

Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s new series? All you need to know about Evan Peters

Netflix’s series inspired by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is, undoubtedly, one of the most controversial TV shows of the year. The series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and it’s been the topic of discussion about how it can be re-traumatizing for family’s victims.

Dahmer killed 17 men and boys over the course of a decade and a half. The series aims to show how internal failures in the police were also to blame for the crimes. However, one of the things that has been praised is the portrayal of Dahmer by Evan Peters.

In a featurette for the show, Peters revealed that he was “very scared” about exploring Dahmer’s crimes, and said that it was one of the hardest things he ever had to do in his career. If you want to know more about this actor, including his previous works and his personal life. Check this out.

How old is Evan Peters?

Evan Peters was born January 20, 1987. He is 35 years old. Apart from being an actor, he has also worked as a producer for American Horror Story, as well as this show about Dahmer’s life and crimes.

Evan Peters’ movies and TV shows

Peters has been acting since 2004, and he has appeared in several films and TV shows. Starting with guest roles in famous shows such as Disney Channel’s “Phill of The Future'' and “One Tree Hill.” On TV, he has worked several times with Ryan Murphy in American Horror Story.

He’s mostly known for his role as Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” He has also appeared in “Never Back Down” and its sequel, as well as The Good Doctor, The Lazarus Effect, Pirates of Somalia and more.

Who is Evan Peters dating right now?

According to Elle Australia, the actor is currently single or he is trying to keep things private, as he hasn’t been seen with anyone this year. He was linked with Frances Mairead, but nothing else has been confirmed. Peters has had some serious and public relationships: actress Emma Roberts, and singer Halsey.