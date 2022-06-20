The series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, already hit Prime Video. Here, check out everything you need to know about Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah in the show.

Who plays Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’? What you need to know about Gavin Casalegno

Jenny Han’s novels have charmed fans of romance and YA with their clever storylines and great characters. Those stories have come to life with several adaptations to the screen. First, it was Netflix’s ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and now it is Prime Video’s, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’.

The coming-of-age story follows the story of Isabella ‘Belly’ Conklin (Lola Tung), a teenage girl who has a long-time crush on Conrad Fisher (portrayed by Christopher Briney) and when he finally corresponds with her affections, his younger brother Jeremiah also shows his interest for her.

Jeremiah is portrayed by Gavin Casalegno, who believes he and his character are really alike. “When I got the character breakdown, I was literally questioning how they knew me so well,” he told V Magazine. So, here, check out more about this young actor.

How old is Gavin Casalegno?

Casalegno is 22 years old. He was born on September 9 of 1999. He started acting when he was seven years old, and he has also worked as a model for numerous campaigns for print magazines and TV commercials.

How tall is Gavin Casalegno?

He is 1,83 cm tall. His biography for IMDb says he also likes to play soccer, and that he was an honor roll student. Talking about his role as Jeremiah, Casalegno told V Magazine that “it's just been really fun to see the fruit of your work come together and to have people enjoy it.”

Gavin Casalegno’s ethnicity

Casalegno was born in Texas and he is American. There aren’t specific details about his family, except for his sister Ashlyn. However, the last name Casalegno is from Italy (it originated in Turin), so he must have Italian ascendence.

Gavin Casalegno’s movies and TV shows

Unlike his co-stars, Tung and Briney, Casalegno has been acting for several years. He starred in Darren Aronofsky's "Noah" opposite Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins and Jennifer Connelly. He portrayed a younger version of Damon in an episode of "The Vampire Diaries".