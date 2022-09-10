The fifth season of Cobra Kai hit Netflix this week, and fans can’t get enough. While the stars of the series are well known, there are still some actors with guest roles who aren’t that famous. Here, check out who is Hannah Kepple, who plays Moon.

Who plays Moon in Cobra Kai? Everything you need to know about Hannah Kepple

Season 5 of Cobra Kai just premiered on Netflix, and it has become an instant hit, as it was expected. Critics loved the latest chapter, and it currently holds a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans are already asking for more episodes. It seems like nobody has enough of the Karate Kid fever.

Just as Stranger Things, Cobra Kai has helped to build the careers of the younger members of the cast. Peyton List, Tanner Buchanna, Xolo Maridueña and more have watched how their opportunities expand thanks to their work on the series.

However, there are other members of the cast that still are quite unknown. One of them is Hannah Kepple, who plays Moon in the series. Here, check out more about this actor, such as other credits, age and more.

Hannah Kepple’s age: How old is she?

According to her IMDb biography, she was born in November, 2000. She is 22 years old. She has been part of the series since 2018, portraying a recurring role as Moon. She has appeared in more than 22 episodes.

Hannah Kepple’s height: How tall is she?

She is 5' 3" (1.6 m) tall, according to her IMDb page. In the show, her character is romantically involved with Hawk (Jacob Bertrand). She is also a friend of Samantha Larusso, Aisha and Miguel Diaz.

Hannah Kepple’s movies and TV shows

Besides her role in Cobra Kai, she has appeared in documentaries and other TV series. According to her IMDb, she had a role as Emily in the miniseries "Tell Me Your Secrets" (2019) and Kristy Ray on "Your Worst Nightmare," (2019) a documentary made and filmed for television.

Hannah Kepple’s boyfriend: Who is she dating?

It was known that Kepple and her co-star Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel in the series, were dating. However, according to Cobra Kai Wiki, their pictures together on social media have been deleted so it’s unknown the status of their relationship.

Hannah Kepple’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kepple’s has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She has recently launched a collaboration with the show brand Bangs, inspired by her character “Moon” and the profits will help fund other entrepreneurs.



