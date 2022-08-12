Darren Barnet has become Netflix's leading man since the arrival of Never Have I Ever. Today the platform and fans are celebrating the premiere of the third season. Here's everything you need to know about Barnet, who plays Paxton in the show.

Darren Barnet is one of the main actors of Never Have I Ever, the relatively new Netflix romantic comedy. Today the third season premiered, where we will be able to see how the story between Devi and Paxton continues.

The production company has renewed the series for a fourth and final season, so we will have more romance, comedy and drama for a while. The plot follows the story of Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who has to navigate high school and relationships while mourning the death of her father.

Barnet has gained a huge fan base thanks to her role in the series that debuted in 2020. Since that time he has been a favorite among young audiences for his humor and talent. Undoubtedly, the actor brings us a character with a Zac Efron vibe that has the audience going crazy.

How old and tall is Darren Barnet?

Darren is 31 years old and stands 5' 10" (1.78cm) tall. He didn't require much physical training for his role as Paxton, but he did tell of being asked to do something specific for the scene where he has to take off his shirt, in the first season of Never Have I Ever.

"Originally they told me they wanted me to take it off in the back, with one hand, and I almost choked. I thought 'this isn't going to work, it's staying around my neck,' so I managed to do it with the other arm and it worked. I just had to do it as fast as I could so I rehearsed a lot at home and it became a muscle memory", he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Who is Darren Barnet's girlfriend?

As far as is known, the actor had a brief relationship with Mikaela Hoover, his Love Hard co-star. It is not known exactly how they started dating, but there are sources that claim that their relationship began in April 2021 and ended in November of the same year.

Which means that the actor would be single. At the time the couple shared much of their lives and adventures together on social media. They made their first appearance as an official couple in August 2021, on the red carpet of the movie The Suicide Squad, starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie and other renowned actors.

Darren Barnet's movies and TV shows

Darren moved to Los Angeles to become an actor after graduation in 2013. But his debut didn't come until 2017, in various TV shows such as This Is Us, SWAT and Criminal Minds. The following year, he played Hot Seth in the series Turnt and made his film debut in Instakiller.

In 2019, he starred in the Netflix comedy Family Reuinion, that's when he first started working for the production company. Soon after, in 2020, she began starring in Never Have I Ever, alongside Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, with whom she is 11 years apart.

Following the success of the series, he began landing several roles in major productions such as Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and soon after, he starred in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. Last year he was seen in the film Untitled Horror Movie. He also co-starred with Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang in the Netflix movie Love Hard.