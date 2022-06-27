Austin Butler might be getting all the spotlight for his performance in ‘Elvis’, but if there’s someone who helps to build the emotional core of the film is actress Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley. Get to know her better.

Who plays Priscilla Presley in 'Elvis'? What you need to know about Olivia DeJonge

After getting a 12-minute standing ovation in Cannes, ‘Elvis’ had one of the best opening weekends of the year with grossings of $31 million in the United States, beating ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for the first spot at the box office.

The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, is led by Disney Channel alum Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as the Colonel Tom Parker, who was the rep of the rockstar. The story follows the most important moments of Elvis’ life and career, including rise and fall.

And, of course, Priscilla Presley is an important part of that story. Australian actress Olivia DeJonge plays the former wife of Elvis. Here’s everything you need to know about her such as her age, net worth, movies and height.

Olivia DeJonge’s age: How old is she?

Olivia DeJonge is 24 years old. She was born on April 30, 1998 in Melbourne, Victoria. Her parents are Robyn and Rob DeJonge, a businessman. According to her biography on IMDb, she moved to Perth Western Australia in 2003 and attended school at Presbyterian Ladies College in Peppermint Grove.

Olivia DeJonge’s height: How tall is she?

According to her biography, she’s 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) tall. She started acting when she was eight years old, thanks to an opportunity to do a radio voiceover for a prominent hardware chain. Since then, she became a voiceover specialist and has completed over 40 radio advertisements.

Olivia DeJonge’s movies and TV shows: What has she done before?

She made her feature film debut in the film The Sisterhood of Night (2014). She then has appeared in several horror and crime films such as The Visit (2015), Scare Campaign (2016), Better Watch Out (2016), Stray Dolls (2019) and Josie & Jack (2019).

However, she is best known for her role as Tara Swift/Shaneen Quigg in the Australian ABC's television drama series Hiding. For TV, she also starred as Alice Burbage in the TNT series, Will (2017). Apart from her work on Elvis, her most recent role is as Caitlin Atwater in HBO’s ‘The Staircase’ (2022).

Olivia DeJonge’s net worth

According to several reports, her net worth is estimated between $500,000 and $1,5 million. Besides her acting career, DeJonge has also made several deals with luxury brands such as Bvlgari and Cartier. She has also been wearing Prada to important events such as the Met Gala and Cannes Festival.