The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has finally arrived on Prime Video. The series, based on Jenny Han’s novels of the same name, has been a total success, and has helped its main cast to gain prominence.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Gavin Casalegno have returned in their respective roles. This season, Belly will have to figure out which is the right brother for her, Conrad or Jeremiah, while the boys have to deal with her mother’s cancer.

However, with the main cast, there are also guest stars. One of the recurring characters of the show is Taylor Jewel, who is Belly’s best friend. Here, check out who is the actress portraying her.

Taylor from The Summer I Turned Pretty: Who is the actress that plays her?

Taylor is portrayed by Rain Spencer, who is better known for this role. She has also started to make her first movies, and she recently won the Best Performance Award at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival for Good Girl Jane.

In the books, Taylor is described as “Super confident, pretty and knows it. A queen bee who is a bit shallow and ‘boy crazy’, terrifying to her enemies but fiercely loyal to her oldest friend, Belly.”

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike took place, Spencer told L’Officiel that “In Season 2, she’s matured a lot and she’s learning how to accept her own feelings and herself. She’s young, she’s growing up, and I don’t think she really knows who she is yet, but she’s figuring it out. And she’s trying not to get hurt in the process. Kind of like all of us.”