Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the faces of a new campaign for Louis Vuitton ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here, check out who took the iconic photography.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been, arguably, one of the biggest rivalries in the history of soccer. And the two of them shook the world on Saturday, Nov. 19, one day before the start of the 2022 World Cup, sharing a picture of them together for a Louis Vuitton campaign.

The two legends were captured sitting down on Louis Vuitoon trunks while playing chess. The image is part of the brand campaign as they crafted the trunks to protect the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, including the World Cup trophy.

While they have shared many moments on and off the pitch and they have always shown respect for each other, it’s the first time they shared a campaign. So, here, check out who was the photographer behind the iconic image.

Who photographed Lionel Messi and CR7 for Louis Vuitton?

The face behind the camera for the campaign was the one and only Annie Leibovitz, who is one of the most renowned photographers in the world. She is mostly known for her portraits, which are usually of celebrities.

Leibowitz has been behind most of the iconic photos in pop culture, such as John lENON and Yoko Ono's cover magazine for Rolling Stone in 1981, Bruce Springsteen’s album covers for “Born In The USA” and “Tunnel of Love,” Miley Cyrus’ Vanity Fair photos in which the star appear semi-nude, which was one of her first controversies and more.

With her camera, she has captured many celebrities, politicians and important figures such as Queen Elizabeth II, Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and more. Talking about sports, she also photographed Serena Williams while pregnant in 2017 for Vanity Fair.