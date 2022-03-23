“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is the new film produced by and starring Jessica Chastain, nominated for two Oscar awards and has at the center of its story Tammy Faye Bakker, a renowned televangelist. Here, find out more about this famous evangelist.

Jessica Chastain is nominated this Sunday at the Oscars for her performance as the late televangelist in the biopic “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”. But who is this woman?

Tammy's fame started to blow up in the 1970s and 1980s in the US. With her husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield in the movie), they created the largest religious television network in the world.

At that time, the name and face of Tammy Faye appeared daily in the media, the product of an inexhaustible interest on the part of the press for the evangelical empire that she knew how to build and the scandals that surrounded her and her husband throughout the years. Here, find out more about this famous evangelist.

Made her look, a trademark

At a time when the evangelical community was associated with sober, serious men in dark suits, Tammy Faye stood out for the explosion of color in her makeup and wardrobe. Her outrageous looks burst onto television in the '70s and '80s, quickly becoming her hallmark.

For the film, the filmmakers brought in costume designer Mitchell Travers to create Tammy's outfits. In all, more than a hundred looks were created for the televangelist, spanning from her youthful years at Bible College in Minneapolis to the 1990s away from televangelism. Colorful prints, metallic tones, sequins and flashy accessories are some of the details that identify Tammy's outfits in the film.

As for the makeup and hairstyle, nominated for the 2022 Oscars, the duo of Linda Dowds and Stephanie Ingram accompanied the maximalism of the costumes with wigs with whipped hair, shadows of all colors and facial prostheses.

Connected with people

Throughout her television career, Tammy Faye demonstrated her tremendous compassion and commitment to acceptance and love for her fellow human beings. “Tammy Faye had nothing to do with the media caricature of her. She was the ordained pastor, Jim was not. She preached acceptance and compassion, and she was sincere. And that's what I wanted people to see in this movie,” notes Jessica Chastain.

Along the same lines, producer Rachel Shane adds: “She really wanted to reach human beings living in the modern world. He wanted to see what modern society needed from its pastors. Seen from now, appearing on the television screens of people's homes was something extraordinarily audacious. Behind all the clothes and makeup, there was real humanity."

Contributed to the LGBT+ Community of that time

One of the most important scenes in the film is Tammy Faye's famous interview with gay pastor and HIV activist Steve Pieters (Randy Havens in the movie). In the talk, Pieters spoke candidly about his illness, coming out about his sexual orientation and the loss of his partner. The interview was a perfect example of how Tammy encouraged the public to be compassionate and empathetic, showing that people whose convictions and lives might seem very strange were actually not that different.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the filmmakers behind the Tammy Faye's Eyes documentary on which the new film is based, agree on the significant contributions Tammy Faye made to the LGBTQIA community at the time. “In a time when people avoided those with HIV or AIDS, Tammy did the opposite. He didn't believe in labeling people. She knew the power cameras had to look people in the eye, people everywhere, and share the truth."

Her horrible marrige to Jim Bakker made her BAD publicity

Much of the fascination with the lives of Tammy Fae and Jim Bakker stemmed from the numerous scandals that plagued the marriage over the years. After falling madly in love in college and marrying after a brief courtship, Tammy and Jim enjoyed a few years of happiness with their two children, Tammy Sue and Jamie Charles, but as the Bakker evangelist empire grew, their marriage it collapsed.

In the 1980s, the couple's tumultuous relationship was the talk of the press, but it all came to a head when it was revealed in 1987 that Jessica Hahan, a young church secretary, had accused Jim of drugging and raping her in a Florida hotel in 1980, along with another preacher. It was also learned that $287,000 was paid from Praise The Lord (PTL) - the religious television network founded by the Bakkers - to buy Hahn's silence. Shortly thereafter, Jim was sentenced to prison for embezzling PTL funds. Although Tammy was never prosecuted, she was the most exposed to public humiliation and endless media harassment.

Spent over a decade fighting cancer

In 1996, at the age of 54, Tammy Faye was diagnosed with colon cancer and spent 11 years fighting the disease until she passed away in 2007. Before she died, she allowed documentary filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato into her life to record the truth . In their documentary, the filmmakers portrayed the real Tammy Faye, giving her the unique opportunity to reclaim her own narrative and reestablish her legacy.

You can stream “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in HBO Max for ($9.99 / month)