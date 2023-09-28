One thing that stood out during Inter Miami’s US Open Cup defeat was the Messi clan, as Lionel Messi, injured, watched from a VIP seat as his club fell 2-1 and lost what could have been his second title with Inter Miami. Despite only playing in one US Open Cup game, Messi was instrumental in getting his team to the final.



After a nagging injury picked up during World Cup qualifying the World Cup winner has been absent from his club’s last three games. Messi watched in street clothes as his team gave up 18 shots to one in the first half.



Messi was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three sons, but Antonela held a baby girl in her arms during the pregame, the young girl had a Inter Miami jersey that had Messi’s number and the word “Papi” on the back, it caused a bit of a stir on social media as Messi is the father of three sons.



Antonela Roccuzzo holding the daughter of Jordi Alba



Antonela Roccuzzo held the daughter of Jordi Alba whose name is Bruna, she is three years old, and she went to the game with her mother Romarey Ventura. Alba is also injured and missed the US Open Cup final.



In an interview on Olga, Messi confessed that he and his wife are looking to add a fourth Messi child to the family, they are hoping for a daughter. Messi and Roccuzzo have three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.



Messi’s dog Hulk



Sadly the Messi family is preparing for life without the family dog Hulk, Messi also told the podcast Olga that his Bordeaux Mastiff is suffering from health issues. Given the age and the health issues Bordeaux Mastiff have at the tail end of their lives, Messi made the decision to keep the dog in the family home in Barcelona with vet and staff care, Messi stated that he and the family see the dog every chance they get.