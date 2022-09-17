With Season 19 of The Bachelorette coming to an end, it is time to meet who will be the lead for Season 27 of The Bachelor. While ABC hasn’t confirmed anything, there are reports about who will be chosen. Check out the full story.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is almost coming to an end, which means that it’s almost time to meet the new Bachelor. Usually, producers pick up one of the eliminated guys to continue his “journey” as the lead for the next season of the franchise.

Many of the contestants of this season of The Bachelorette have gained the love of fans. One of them is Nate Mitchell as he was always respectful and sweet to Gabby, despite the rumors of an alleged cheating scandal.

Other potential candidates included Tyler Norris, who was pursuing Rachel this season; as well as Aven Jones, who was sent home after a heartbreaking conversation with the pilot. However, it seems like production has already picked a candidate. Here, check out what we know.

Who will be the next Bachelor for Season 27?

According to RealitySteve, who is a trusted source in all things Bachelor, Zach Shallcross will be the next Bachelor. He wrote on his Twitter page that Zach was seen doing the photoshoot for the franchise. The report was also confirmed by Variety, calling Zach the “frontrunner” for the role.

Shallcross was one of the favorite contestants and one of the frontrunners for Rachel. However, during the Hometown Dates, their relationship came to an end after Recchia started having doubts about his commitment.

According to Variety, he was given a “Bachelor edit” showcasing the breakup, his heartbreak, as well as his polite manners. It is expected that ABC will make the announcement during next week’s After the Rose Special, which will air after The Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, Sept. 20. You can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial).