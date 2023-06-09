The UEFA Champions League final is just around the corner and will take place on Saturday, June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Prior to the clash between Manchester City and Inter, the show will be performed again with great guest artists.

This year, City will be the home team, due to administrative issues. Whoever wins this year’s championship will be assured a place in the group stage of the next edition, in case they do not qualify through the national competition.

During 2022 it was Camila Cabello who led the Opening Ceremony and sang some of her best known hits, such as Señorita and Havana. Previously we also saw Marshmello in 2021 and Dua Lipa in 2018.

Which artists will sing at the UEFA Champions League 2023 show?

Spectators at the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final will be able to witness three of the world’s top international artists take the stage. Anitta and Alesso have been chosen to headline the Kick Off Show.

Burna Boy was the latest to be confirmed. The songwriter and producer, who has won multiple Grammys over the years, will also perform at the sporting event.

“As a huge soccer fan, I know there is nothing bigger than the UEFA Champions League. That’s why I’m so excited to perform on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final,” said the 31-year-old singer.