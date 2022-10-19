Anne Hathaway was a victim of online hate in 2013 when she won the Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for her work in Les Miserables. Almost ten years later, she talks about the experience and what she learned from it.

Anne Hathaway will star in the upcoming 'Armageddon Time' with Jeremy Strong, and she recently was one of the honorees of Elle Women in Hollywood. While she has enjoyed a “renaissance,” the actress has also recalled a time where she wasn’t so loved by the public.

In 2013, the court of public opinion decided that Hathaway was dislikable. Despite her achieving incredible success during the Awards Season (winning a Golden Globe, a SAG, a BAFTA and the Academy Award for Les Miserables), the Internet was most interested in her “inauthenticity,” and every little action added fueled the hate of the so-called “Hathaters.”

Just as other women in the industry, Hathaway was disliked for being “too perfect” and “too happy,” and, of course, for enjoying her own success. However, in her speech for Elle Women in Hollywood, the 39-year-old actress addressed the issue and shared what she learned from that time.

Anne Hathaway on being hated: ‘I would no longer hold space for it’

During ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood at the Getty Center, Hathaway said that “Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective,” she told the audience, which included other honorees Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Debose and more. She then continued:

“When your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet… It’s a thing. When what happened, happened, I realized I had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy. On any level. I would no longer create art from this place. I would no longer hold space for it, live in fear of it, nor speak its language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself.”

She also said that there are a “lot of people” in “Hollywood and beyond who are working really, really, really hard to make a better culture.” However, Hathaway wasn’t the only one of the nominees that has received online hate. Olivia Wilde also addressed her own experience during the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour, as well as Sydney Sweeney, who was criticized for a family gathering with seemingly racist symbols.