After the end of the fourth season of Stranger Things, several theories about Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, have been circulating on social networks. Will the mythical metalhead be back for the fifth season? Here are the theories about his possible return.

In the fourth season of Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn brought to life the extroverted metalhead Eddie Munson, who is the president of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club, and a close friend of Dustin. His character captivated and revolutionized the audience like no other since its premiere in 2016. Undoubtedly, Quinn knew how to touch the hearts of his fans.

On the other hand, the actor confirmed that he believes Eddie is dead. During an interview with Variety on July 4, Joseph assured that so far he was not offered to participate in the fifth season. "I was told very little at first. The Duffer brothers told me I'd be in at least four episodes, but I didn't have an option for another season, so I thought maybe if I did well, they could invite me back. That didn't work out, clearly! So they killed me off, but that's okay, I guess".

However, fans are not giving up. Several users on social networks posted some possible theories that would confirm the metalhead's return. Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have not yet made any statement regarding this, but anyway, hope is the last thing to lose.

Stranger Things Season 5: Will Eddie Munson return as a vampire?

According to Edgar Allan Joe (@ElBadiablo), one of the people responsible for the Legendary Legends podcast, Eddie might not be dead. The Twitter user referenced Dungeons & Dragons, which basically inspired the entire series, by naming some characters from the game.

Eddie mentioned Kas "The Destroyer" during the D&D game and this is Vecna's main lieutenant, who eventually betrays him. The character was human and then transforms into a vampire. On the other hand, it has also not been established what happens if you physically die in the Upsidedown, so it leaves open a possible appearance of Joseph in the fifth season.

On the other hand, Univision mentions several key moments in the series. When the Hellfire Club guys play Dungeons and Dragons, Mike says that Vecna was killed by Kas, to which Eddie quickly responds that that's what was believed, but not. This is just like the season finale where it's discovered that Vecna is still alive. It is also mentioned that the character fought with a sword in one hand and a shield in the other. Something that resembles Eddie with his makeshift shield in the series, according to the media.