After Season 23, The Voice will return in the fall with a new line-up of coaches. Fans already knew that Blake Shelton wasn’t coming back, but it was confirmed that Kelly Clarkson is also taking a break from the show again.

Clarkson, who started on the show as coach on Season 14, returned to The Voice in Season 23 after missing the previous season due to her hectic schedule. The singer and TV host revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she needed to take time for herself at the time.

“I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everybody and I said, ‘I’m really sorry, you know, I have to take a minute.’ And they all understood. They’ve been on this journey with me behind the scenes and they understand,” she told in September. So, why is she leaving The Voice this time?

Why Kelly Clarkson isn’t returning for Season 24 of The Voice?

While the singer hasn’t revealed her reason to take a break from the competition, it’s speculated that it has to do with the schedule of her own Emmy-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson, who is also releasing a new album in June, will move the production of her show from Los Angeles to New York City, where she will film the fifth season. So, as The Voice takes place in Los Angeles it seems quite impossible to do both at the same time.

For Season 24 of The Voice, Niall Horan will return for its second season as coach, as well as John Legend and Gwen Stefani. Meanwhile, Reba McEntire, who served as a mega mentor in Season 23, will replace Blake Shelton.

The Voice Season 23 finale airs on Monday May 22 (8 PM ET) & Tuesday May 23 (9 PM ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on Fubo (free-trial) and on PeacockTV (the following day).