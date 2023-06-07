Tom Holland is one of the most popular young actors of the generation and is known for his great productions. He is currently still the face of one of Marvel’s highest-grossing movies: Spider-Man. It was recently confirmed that he will reprise his role as Peter Parker in the fourth installment.

One of the 27-year-old star’s latest projects is The Crowded Room, in which he shares the screen with Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried. The series is an AppleTV exclusive production and tells the story of a young man who is arrested for a grisly crime.

Despite his recent success, Tom has confirmed that he will take some time away from the cameras and acting. He announced his decision in a video interview with Extra, as reported by Variety. Here, check out what was the reason that led him to say goodbye to Hollywood for a while…

Tom Holland to take a sabbatical year away from acting

The actor confirmed that he will step away from acting for a year, during an interview with Extra. This decision is due to his work in the series The Crowded Room and what he got out of playing Danny Sullivan, a young man who is arrested for participating in the shooting at Rockefeller Center.

The series is based on the real crimes of the figure, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. This meant that Holland had to dive deep into the criminal’s mind when it came to getting under the skin of the character, so he feels his mental health is not in the best place.

“I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out”, he said to Extra.

Tom said that he went through a pretty tough time on the set and that there came a time when he couldn’t even look at himself in the mirror without thinking about the character. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly he confessed that he had a small breakdown and that after filming he remained sober for four months, without drinking alcohol.