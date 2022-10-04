The "Crazy Rich Asian" actor received backlash due to a series of tweets regarding the renewal of the ABC series "Fresh Off the Boat." Here, check out what happened and how she feels about the incident.

Since her breakthrough role of Jessica Huang in the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” Actress Constance Wu has had a rising career in Hollywood. From there, she starred in the romantic comedy-drama “Crazy Rich Asians,” for which she got her first Golden Globe nomination. However, in 2019, Wu suffered online harassment and was canceled.

Wu, who took a break from acting after the experience, is now promoting her memoir “Making a Scene,” in which she opens about her career, and how that moment impacted her mental health. The actor says that after the backlash, she felt so “helpless and desperate” that she attempted to commit suicide.

Thankfully, the actor was saved by one friend and was able to get psychiatric help. "The social media backlash and hospital stay made me finally get help," she writes. Check out why she got canceled in the first place, and what she has said on her appearance on “Red Table Talk.”

Why was Constance Wu canceled in 2019?

Wu was the object of backlash after she tweeted that she was “frustrated” for the renewal of the series “Fresh Off the Boat.” At the time, the actor tweeted that she was “literally crying” over the renewal because she had to turn down another project she was passionate about. Fans and colleagues didn’t appreciate that.

According to Variety, the actor tells in an exclusive sneak peek of her Red Table Talk, that “People were basically canceling me for being ungrateful and ungraceful,” and “They were saying I didn’t think of the other people’s jobs on the show, how selfish that was and how I was, like, behaving like a diva.”

However, Wu then explained that she was “sexually harassed” during her “first couple of years” on the series. Wu gives more details about the claims in her memoir, which is out. There, she says that this producer, who she identifies as M., touched her thigh and “grazed her crotch.” In the talk, she says:

“I was intimidated, and I was threatened all the time. This producer, he is an Asian American, but because this show was sort of a beacon of representation for Asian Americans, and I sort of, became a symbol of representation, I didn’t want to sully the one show with sexual harassment claims against the one Asian American man who was doing all this better work for the community.”