'Fantastic Beasts' is releasing its third installment, 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'. However, Johnny Depp, who portrayed Gellert Grindelwald, was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. Here, check out why he didn't return.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, the third installment of the prequel saga of the Harry Potter franchise, finally arrived in theaters overseas. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, the film had disappointing results in its opening weekend with a box office of $58 million.

According to Variety, these numbers are a far cry from what the second movie of the saga (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) made in its opening weekend in 2018 ($191 million). However, there’s still time for a recovery as the film will arrive in other markets this weekend, including North America, France, Italy, Korea, Brazil and Mexico.

Either way, it seems like the saga is kind of doomed. The film has had to deal with many problems through its entire production: from delays to JK Rowling’s (who is credited as a screenwriter) comments against transgender women, Ezra Miller's public ourtbursts and, of course, Johnny Depp’s replacement by Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. Here, check out why the actor exited the project.

This is what led Johnny Depp to leave Fantastic Beasts 3

Johnny Depp was casted as Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore’s love interest and a dark wizard who is trying to lead the Wizarding world to a global war. He portrayed the character in the first two films of the series, however, he was forced to leave the franchise after his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who is accusing him of domestic violence.

Exactly, Depp resigned from his contract with Warner Bros. in November 2020 after losing a libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, which called him a “wife beater” in an article published in 2018, according to Variety. “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request,” the actor announced at the time.

Depp and Heard's legal battle has been extensive. The pair started dating in 2011 and got married in 2015. However, 15 months later they separated and Heard filed for divorce and a temporary domestic violence restraining order, according to multiple reports. They got legally divorced in 2017 after reaching an agreement of $7 million.

Everything seemed amicably between the pair, however, in 2018 Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post titled I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change. In 2019, the actor launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard for the article. The trial started this week and other famous figures such as James Franco and Elon Musk could testify.