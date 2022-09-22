Avatar: The Way of Water marks many iconic events. The franchise expands after more than 10 years of waiting, Kate Winslet reunites with James Cameron after Titanic and the sequel is set to break all previously imposed cinematic trends. Here we tell you when it could be coming to a streaming service.

After 13 years of waiting, the sequel to Avatar is very close to landing on the big screen. Titled The Way of Water, the story's plot has not yet been revealed, but it will be released on December 16 of this year. And to surprise fans, James Cameron has already confirmed the arrival of three more films, significantly expanding the franchise.

In March of this year, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell announced that the sequel to the iconic film will blow the minds of fans who have been loyal over the years and have waited an eternity. "It's going to blow people's minds. You're not prepared for what Jim [Cameron, the director] is doing", he assured.

The titles of the next three productions are already established and will be: Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Horseman and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. These may be subject to change but so far the director has marked them as such. In theory the third part would arrive on December 20, 2024, while the fourth and fifth on December 18 and 22, 2026 and 2028.

When will Avatar: The Way of Water be released on streaming?

Avatar is owned by 20th Century Fox, which in turn is owned by Disney. Therefore, The Way of Water could arrive on the Disney+ streaming platform after being released in all theaters in the country in December of this year. As has happened on multiple occasions, the production company likes to release its big hits first on the big screen and then make their release in the catalog.

It is not yet known when it will be added, but it is most likely that it will be in theaters for a long time, since it was designed primarily for that format. Cameron has set most of the film underwater, which is why production took so long to complete. "The process seems insane. I mean, if Avatar hadn't made so much f**king money, we'd never do this - because it's kind of insane", he admitted to EW when talking about the project.

As already confirmed, a new movie of the franchise will be released every two years until Avatar 5, or at least that is the plan. Each one of them will be a totally unforgettable experience in terms of cinematographic resources, so we will have to wait quite a few months to see them on a streaming platform.