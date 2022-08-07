Daredevil's reboot in the MCU is already confirmed, so it could mean the arrival of several crossovers. Could the paths of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Charlie Cox's lawyer cross again? Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

We already got to see Tom Holland and Charlie Cox work together as Spider-Man and Matt Murdock in No Way Home, but it was only a small cameo. This planted the seed for a crossover in the not too distant future.

Holland was the first to assure that he would love to work with Cox again in the future and have the characters crossover again, as has already happened in the comics. "Working with Charlie was incredibly exciting. I'm a huge fan of the Daredevil series and I think he's a fantastic actor. He's done a wonderful job with that character, and even though it was a small cameo, it obviously previewed the future of what could be", the Peter Parker actor assured.

Now that the character of Matt Murdock will have his new series, called Daredevil: Born Again, he is expected to establish himself as one of the most watched characters in the new phase of the MCU. One of his new appearances will be in Marvel and Tatiana Maslany's new production, She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

When will Daredevil and Spider-Man meet again?

With Daredevil: Born Again many doors open for Cox's character, as he will have multiple appearances in different Marvel productions. One of the most known is Echo, the series that follows Murdock when he meets again with Vicent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. He will also appear in She Hulk, where we could already see his new yellow helmet.

With all the new appearances and his own footage, it's very possible that we'll see a new crossover between the arachnid man and the lawyer. Spider-Man 4 is already in development and it is very likely that Matt will make a cameo again, but this time with a little more involvement.