Do Revenge is the new Netflix movie and two of the most popular stars within teen productions: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. Here we tell you if the new production will have a sequel.

Do Revenge premiered on September 16 and so far looks to be the best teen movie Netflix will release this summer. Starring Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), the story tells how two completely different teens join forces to tear down the bullies of the rest of the students.

Camila plays Drea Torres, the it-girl of her school who never makes mistakes and leads a perfect life, until she sends a video to her boyfriend Max and it leaks all over the school. On the other hand, Maya plays Eleanor Levetan, a transfer student who doesn't have much of a social life. Soon after entering the institution, she experiences her first embarrassment when she realizes that her former camp stalker is attending with her.

The story and the performances of the main stars are not the only attractions of the film. Another relevant factor is the soundtrack, which contains some of the most popular songs of the year. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and many other artists have contributed their grain of sand to musicalize the teen comedy. Now it's time to find out if a sequel is possible.

Do Revenge: Will there be a sequel to the Netflix movie?

Netflix has not confirmed the news yet but it would not be unusual since it was added to the catalog less than a week ago. First the production company will analyze how many views it has had during a certain period of time before making the final decision. It is important that the film has enough plays during the first 28 days. That's when the streaming service counts the audience numbers.

Production costs would not be a problem because the first one had around $10 million, which is quite low compared to what other of their productions have. As for the plot of the second installment, it is not known what they could detail, since the ending ended quite well and the protagonists took justice into their own hands by taking revenge on Max and ending their love interests.

At the moment no one has made any statement about a possible sequel, but in case the film has a great success and establishes itself as one of the most watched films on the platform, it will most likely end up being made. As has happened with Purple Hearts.