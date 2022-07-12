The fourth season of Stranger Things has been a huge success, and fans wonder what will happen to Max after the finale. Check out what the Duffer Brothers said about Sadie Sink’s character.

The fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ has been a smash, not only becoming the most viewed English-language series on the platform, but also getting its 13 Emmy nominations this year, including for Outstanding Drama Series.

The season’s finale was very emotional for various reasons, not only for the death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), after his big hero moment, but also due to Max’s tragic final fight against Vecna, in which she almost died but Eleven (Millie-Bobby Brown) saved her.

The finale has fans worried about Max’s future, especially as we saw her in the hospital and in a coma. The perspective isn’t very optimistic for Sadie Sink’s character, however, it could have gone worse. Check out what the Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, said about their plans for Max.

Stranger Things 5: The Duffer Brothers say they planned to kill off Max

In an interview with Collider, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed why they chose Max as the last Vecna’s victim. "It had to be Max. Because she was targeted and she had never gotten rid of this curse. She was just putting on patches. She was effectively wearing Kate Bush's music as armor,” Matt said.

“She was going to take off her armor and more or less sacrifice herself to back them up and give them a chance to kill her," Matt Duffer told the outlet. While Vecna didn’t succeed this time, Ross Duffer said to Variety that they planned to go the opposite direction first.

“For a while that is what was going to happen. But we ended up in this… we wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It’s still really dark and if Max is going to be okay, we just don’t really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into Season 5.”

On the other hand, the Duffer Brothers also confirmed that they will begin to write the fifth season in August, despite already knowing how things will end. Also, David Harbour said that filming is scheduled for next year, meaning that the final season of Stranger Things would arrive on Netflix in mid-2024.