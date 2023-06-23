Will 'No Hard Feelings' be coming to Netflix? Where and when to watch Jennifer Lawrence movie online

The day has arrived and Jennifer Lawrence‘s new comedy is now available in theaters. No Hard Feelings marks the return of The Hunger Games actress to the big screen. This one shares the lead role with Andrew Barth Feldman.

The 21-year-old actor is best known for his work in the Disney production, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where he played Antoine. He also starred as Alex in the movie A Tourist’s Guide to Love.

The comedy follows Maddie, who finds herself on the verge of losing her house, but discovers an interesting job posting where she will have to transform an introverted 19-year-old before the summer is over or die trying.

No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence is coming to Netflix

That’s right. Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie will be making its debut in the Netflix catalog not too long from now. No Hard Feelings will be streamed on the streaming platform after its theatrical release.

Screen Rant confirmed that Sony made multiple agreements with certain services, which allow its films to become available online after they are released theatrically. The comedy would arrive in October of this year on the platform.

“This includes the deal Sony and Netflix agreed to in late 2021 that made Netflix the first home for all Sony movies after theaters and PVOD”, the media outlet reported. However, this will not last forever, as it would later move to Hulu.