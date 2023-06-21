Olivia Rodrigo is getting ready to launch her first single (“Vampire,” out June 30) after her smashing Grammy-winning debut album Sour (2021). However, the singer first gained recognition for her role as Nini on Disney+ mockumentary ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ and fans wonder if she will return for Season 4.

Showrunner Tim Federle confirmed that this season will be the last, and the main cast is ready to graduate. Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wyly (Gina), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Carlos), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Joe Serafini (Sebastian), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn) are all coming back.

However, since Rodrigo’s character said “goodbye” in Season 3 as a guest star, her appearance in the final season is not granted. But could she appear in any capacity, maybe a cameo? Here’s what Federle said about her character.

Is Olivia Rodrigo coming back for Season 4 of HSMTMTS?

Sadly, fans shouldn’t expect Rodrigo to return to the show. Federle told People back in Season 3 that he wanted Nini’s story to reflect that “everyone can’t have a perfect, happy ending every season, but there’s always a future where you’re driving off into something that could be even better or at least teach you something about yourself.”

However, while Rodrigo won’t be coming back, some of the old Wildcats will be part of the show. Corbin Bleu (Chad), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha) will all be part of the cast this season.

There’s also new cast members such as Kylie Cantrall, who will play a social media star named Dani and Matthew Sato, who will portray a sitcom actor named Mack. Season 4 of HSMTMTS will premiere on Disney+ on August 9th, with all the eight episodes dropping at once.