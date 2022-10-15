She-Hulk wrapped up its first season and the finale left fans with many questions. Here, check out what we know about a potential second season and what that ending could mean for its future.

The first season of She-Hulk ended and things went crazy for Tatiana Maslany’s character, Jennifer Walters. The finale was a complete shock to fans and everyone is wondering what will happen next, or how her story can continue from here. Check out what we know about a second season. Spoilers ahead!

During the finale of She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters broke the fourth wall and, basically, re-wrote what happened during the season. After she finally faced her mysterious villain, the online troll HulkKing, who ended up being an incel who she rejected on a first date, she was unhappy with the finale fight.

So, she broke up the fourth wall and went into the writers’ room, where she met the creative minds behind her show and found K.E.V.I.N, aka Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, a talking machine uses an algorithm to writes all of the MCU's shows and movies. So, what did she change and what does that mean for Season 2?

She-Hulk Season 2: Everything we know so far

So, talking to K.E.V.I.N, Jen erases Todd getting Hulk powers, Bruce saving the day, and she also defeats the villain the way she wanted: with the law. At the end, she even gets a picnic with her family and Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. However, there are also mentions of Season 2.

When she meets the writers, they are discussing a potential Season 2 storyline where everything is actually an elaborate dream. Thankfully, everything just seems like a joke but, at the same time, could mean that a second season is in the cards. However, there’s nothing official yet.

Exactly how this finale will affect things at the MCU, it is unknown. There could be potential consequences, as K.E.V.I.N. explains, Bruce Banner was supposed to tell her what he was doing in space. "Save it for the movie," Jen replies. But, with all upcoming projects including Hulk, Daredevil and Wong could give some answers.