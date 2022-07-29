Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock through a video of almost 6 minutes on his Youtube channel. Many theories, memes and reactions were triggered after the publication of the apology, due to the way Smith showed himself on the tape. Here are the best memes and the funniest reactions.

At the last Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and was banned from all Academy Awards functions for the next 10 years. It was, without a doubt, a pretty tough moment in the actor's career and the audience did not hesitate to make millions of memes.

At the time, no one really understood what triggered Smith's fury because it all happened so fast. The reason for his fury was because of a bad joke by Rock, in which he joked about the hair of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

That same night he had won an Oscar for his role in the series King Richard, which portrays the life and work of the coach and father of the Williams sisters. As the weeks went by and the situation calmed down, Smith confessed that he had visited a psychic before the ceremony and she had told him that his career would soon be over.

Will Smith regrets punching Chris Rock

Will Smith posted a video on Yotube apologizing to Chris Rock for what happened during the live television broadcast of this year's Academy Awards ceremony, when the actor went on stage to slap the comedian in the face and yell expletives at him.

"Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here when you're ready to talk" ,"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment", "There is no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults" were some of his statements in the video.

He also apologized to his wife for the bad moment that happened. "After Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do anything?", "I made a decision on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, baby", Smith clarified.

Will Smith's apology: Funniest Memes and Reactions

After The Pursuit of Happyness and Al's apology to the comedian, it was obvious that viewers would post millions of memes and reactions on social media. Especially on Twitter, where several users were outraged that Smith released the apology video the same day Beyonce released her album. Here are the most ironic and funny reactions and memes so far: