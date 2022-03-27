Will Smith, who just won the Oscar for the Best Actor for the first time, was also the protagonist of one of the weirdest scenes at the ceremony: he punched Chris Rock. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

It was the weirdest moment of the 2022 Oscars. Will Smith stunned everyone in the audience after he stood up, punched and yelled at comedian Chris Rock as he made some jokes about Jada Smith ahead of presenting the award for Best Documentary.

It was an awkward moment of doubt that has left many fans wondering if it was serious or if it was part of a joke. However, it was real and it was caught live. After the fact, Rock said “Will Smith just beat me up live. I think we just had one of the greatest moments on television," and went on to present the award.

Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that she was going to be part of the sequel GI Jane, due to her shaved head as she suffers from a condition that makes her lose hair. So Smith took the stage and took a swing at the comedian.

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars: Funniest memes and reactions

After punching Rock, Smith immediately went back down to the audience and yelled, "Keep my wife's f***** name out of your mouth." It was a shocking moment. Back in the frame, you could see Lupita Nyong'o pass from laughing to what is happening. Here, check out funniest memes:







