It's time to face the ugly truth, Will Smith. The Academy promises to take action against the actor, after his incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Here, check out, what’s happening.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (the organization in charge of the Oscar Awards) sent a letter to all its members, so they can do something about what happened.

This letter addresses the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia (sentimental partner of the actor). In that letter, the Academy expresses its annoyance with the incident, arguing that they condemn the acts of Will Smith, and will initiate a process to take the appropriate actions against him:

"To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith's actions, and as outlined in our bylaws, the Academy's Board of Governors will make an appropriate determination regarding Mr. Smith's actions. This is as required by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations, as well as our standards of conduct."

Will there be consequences?

According to Variety, he now faces “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted.” The statement from the Academy is highly damning, citing the standards of conduct and Smith’s violations of “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

Will Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for “King Richard” not long after the slap, has been given 15 days notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and has the opportunity to provide a written response. The next board meeting is scheduled for April 18, when the Academy may take disciplinary action.

The Academy stated that they asked Will Smith to leave the Dolby Theatre but Smith refused to do so. The Academy has offered clarification saying Smith was asked to leave but refused. “We also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy statement read.