Will 'The Other Zoey' be on Netflix? When and where to watch the rom-com on streaming

This has been a good year for the rom-com genre, with several movies and TV shows that have enchanted audiences and critics alike. Some of those titles include “Red, White & Royal Blue,” “Somebody That I Used To Know,” and “Rye Lyne.” And now, the one that is making waves is “The Other Zoey.”

Starring Josephine Langford, primarily known for the ‘After’ franchise, this film was written by Matt Tabak. It also stars Drew Starkey, who is best known for Netflix’s series “Outer Banks” and Archie Renaux, who also stars in another Netflix show, “Shadow and Bone.”

“The Other Zoey,” which is available to watch in theaters, has received positive reviews from critics, boasting a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, if you’re waiting to watch it at home on streaming, you might wonder if it’s going to be available on Netflix or another streaming service. Here’s all you need to know.

Is ‘The Other Zoey’ going to be on Netflix?

No, ‘The Other Zoey’ isn’t going to be on Netflix, but on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available for streaming on November 10, 2023, after an exclusive theatrical window, courtesy of Brainstorm Media, in the United States. However, if you’re outside the US, you can stream the movie already.

The film follows Zoey Miller, a brilliant college student with no interest in romance. However, her life takes a significant turn when Zack, the soccer star, mistakes her for his girlfriend after suffering from amnesia. To get closer to Zack’s cousin, Miles, Zoey decides to pose as his girlfriend and join his family on a weekend ski trip.

The rest of the cast also includes Mallori Johnson, Patrick Fabian, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell, Maggie Thurmon, Jorge López, Gabriella Saraivah, and Amalia Yoo. According to reviews, the movie’s leads gave strong performances which made the film feel sincere.

‘After’ with Josephine Langford is available on Netflix

If you’re looking for more romance with Josephine Langford, you can stream the ‘After’ saga on Netflix, except for the final film “After Everything,” which is currently in cinemas. The series, while hardly criticized due to romanticizing abuse, has garnered a strong following.