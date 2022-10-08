“Werewolf by Night,” starring Gael Garcia Bernal and directed by Michael Giacchino, is one of the most experimental projects from Marvel ever. Check out if these characters will appear again in the MCU.

Will the ‘Werewolf by Night’ story continue in the MCU? This is what we know

Halloween is near, and no studio wants to let the season pass without a release dedicated to horror. Enter, “Wereworld by Night,” Marvel’s Disney+ Halloween season special. Directed by Michael Giacchino and starring Gael Garcia Bernal, the 52-minute movie is perfect for the studio to start getting into the horror side of the franchise.

The plot follows a group of five monster hunters, including Jack Russell (Bernal) will compete to determine who will be the new leader and wield the powerful Bloodstone, a supernatural relic, after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. The hunt is organized by Ulysses’ widow, Verussa.

The script was written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron, and the special has received positive reviews. Garcia Bernal and Laura Donelly’s performances are also praised. Here, check out if Jack Russell and company are coming back to the MCU. Spoilers ahead!

Is “Werewolf by Night” canon in the MCU?

So far, there is no confirmation that Marvel will develop the story of Garcia Bernal’s Jack Russell. However, there are plenty of signals that say that it is a possibility. One of them is the ending of the special, which despite closing this particular chapter in its entirety, leaves the road open for more adventures.

During the special, Jack Russell is supposed to kill the monster to get the bloodstone. However, he is also a monster himself (a werewolf) and he’s friends with “Fred,” the creature being chased, and he helps it escape with the help of Elsa Bloodstone (Donelly).

As the three of the characters end up alive, there is a fair chance that they will be part of the future of the MCU. As we said before, the special will also serve to introduce the supernatural side of Marvel. According to Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that they are “introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU."

Co-executive producer Brian Gray confirmed to The Direct that the series states the idea “that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters.”

To Screen Rant, Gray said that there’s “no official plans” but the series ends up with the characters in a position in which the audience will want to know more about them. “I think this is just the beginning to set you up and make you wonder what's gonna happen with Jack and Elsa, and I'm wondering the same thing," he explained.