'Spider-Man: No Way Home' had an incredible opening day with the second best domestic box office in history. Clearly, fans want more movies. Will Tom Holland be in them? Here, check out his feelings over returning as Peter Parker.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ had a massive opening day at the domestic box office Friday earning $121.5 million, according to its studio, Sony. The latest Marvel movie has achieved the second highest opening day in box office history and the highest in December, according to Comscore (SCOR).

The success of the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, which has a 94% of approval in specialized website Rotten Tomatoes, have left fans wondering if Marvel and Sony will make another movie(s) with Holland as the beloved superhero.

A few weeks ago, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that there was another Spider-Man trilogy in the works. However, Tom Holland’s first contract was only for three movies. So, is he coming as Peter Parker? Here, check out what the actor said.

Tom Holland is unsure about reprising Spider-Man role

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed in an interview with the New York Times that they were in talks with Sony, working on at least one more Spider-Man movie. However, it seems like Tom Holland is not totally convinced yet to be in it.

“There have been conversations about the future of Spider-man, whether it will be with me or not, I’m not too sure yet. You know, maybe I’ll be a producer or something (for the upcomings films), I don’t know,” he explained during the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After saying he loves the character, he said: “I would be sad to say goodbye but I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve as this character (...) So I’m ready to say goodbye.” It’s not the first time Holland hints he wants to leave Spider-Man behind, the 25-year actor also told GQ last month that if he’s playing the character after he’s 30, he would have done “something wrong”.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life,” he said to the publication. However, there’s still five years before he turns 30, so he might do at least one more spidey movie.