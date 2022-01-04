Tom Holland comments regarding his future as Spider-Man concerned fans of the franchise. However, Sony and Marvel executives have confirmed several times that there will be more films about the superhero.

With nine movies so far, Spider-Man is one of the superheroes with most film adaptations, probably alongside Batman. While all films have been commercially successful and most of them have been well-received, the stories never end the way Sony intended them.

While Sam Raimi’s trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, ended on a satisfying note, there was a fourth movie planned that never saw the light. Something similar happened to 'The Amazing Spider-Man', starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, with a third film canceled after the actor had some discrepancies with the studio.

Now, the partnership between Sony and Marvel have made a triumphal trilogy, which ends with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. However, there could be more movies with Tom Holland as the web-slinger superhero. While the actor seemed to indicate he was somehow done playing Spider-Man, Marvel and Sony executives have contradicted his remarks.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Sony’s CEO have plans for more Spider-Man movies

Despite Holland’s comments about how he was ready to say goodbye to Peter Parker and how he was unsure the story would continue with him wearing the suit, Marvel and Sony executives have been quick to tell the press they have plans to continue with Holland as Spider-Man.

In an interview with the The New York Times published two weeks ago, Marvel President Kevin Feige said Holland was “going to show up sometime” but he wasn’t going to say when or where. The comments were also confirmed by Amy Pascal, producer of the films, who said they were working on a new trilogy, despite Holland’s contract being for only three solo movies.

Meanwhile, Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures, said at the ‘No Way Home’ premiere that there were “no specific plans” but they do have a commitment with Marvel for one more movie. “We lend one, then [Marvel Studios] lends one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie. So we have one more loan back that is committed.”

He also added they wanted to know how this movie was going to do. And so far, the movie was the biggest hit of last year, surpassing the 1$ billion mark worldwide ($1.37 billion, to be exact) and is set to enter the Top 10 of grossing films of all time. That surely will be enough motivation to make more Spider-Man films, and if Holland doesn’t want to put the suit on again, there’s more options.