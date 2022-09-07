The new season of Cobra Kai is about to land in the Netflix catalog and it is expected that the episodes will break the record again to consolidate it as one of the most watched, again. Here we tell you what William Zabka has said about the future of the show.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is one of the most anticipated premieres in Netflix's catalog. The production company confirmed on May 6 that the new episodes will be released starting September 9 and will feature 10 episodes, which will be released weekly. This means that there are only two days left to wait.

The production is reaching its final stage. After the streaming service acquired the franchise and started to expand it, they were not sure how the audience would react with new seasons. After seeing the massive success and the acceptance of the viewers, no doubt they bet for more and we could have more chapters from now on.

In the first season we saw how 30 years later the main characters re-emerged after the All Valley Karate Tournament. Today, with the fifth season, we have Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso working as a team and even being friends. Something we never thought we'd see, at least not after Karate Kid.

William Zabka confirmed the expansion of the franchise?

Lately Netflix was not betting on making many seasons of the same show due to its low audience and the subscribers it lost in the last time. However, that was not the case with Cobra Kai. So far there is no official news from the production company but William Zabka, who plays sensei Johnny Lawrence, talked about the future of the franchise.

"Yes, there's no end game at all, we'll keep this going for another ten seasons. [laughs] There is an ending. I'm sure it all points to a place on the map. It's a question of how many we'll get to do that, but there's definitely an ending", and added that the franchise could expand significantly, "We're going to finish the series and then I think we'll do a trilogy of movies".