Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic delivered an incredible final at the Center Court in Wimbledon. It has been one of the most exciting resolutions in the history of the competition, with the Spaniard winning his second Grand Slam and defeating the Serbian in five sets.

Djokovic could have equaled Roger Federer’s record of eight titles at the Championships, as well as becoming the first man with 24 Grand Slams and the second player to do so (after Margaret Court).

However, Alcaraz broke his successful streak at the Center Court of more than a decade without losing there (and six years without losing at Wimbledon). With history at play, there were many celebrities invited to witness this incredible tennis match. Check out everyone who attended.

Celebrities at 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Final between Djokovic and Alcaraz

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield

The actors and singers were together at the stands of the Center Court. Bailey and Grande were recentlty filming the Wicked movies, which will premiere in 2024 and 2025.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, who was also filming Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds, might have taken advantage of the SAG-AFTRA strike to travel to Wimbledon this weekend. He confessed that he supports Novak Djokovic.

Lily James and Nick Jonas

Lily James (left, second row) and Nick Jonas (right, first row) were also spotted watching the Men’s Final at the Center Court. Jonas was also present for the Women’s Final on Saturday alongside his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was also another celebrity spotted at the Royal Box in Wimbledon. He was in good company of the King of Spain, as well as the British Royals such as Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston was also part of the celebrities spotted in the crowd of the Men’s Final at Wimbledon. Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as Loki in the upcoming second season of the TV show.

Andy Murray

Sir Andy Murray, three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Wimbledon champion, didn’t want to miss the opportunity to watch the match between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

One of Hollywood’s power couples (and most reclusive ones), Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz made a rare appearance together at the Royal Box at the Center Court in Wimbledon.

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter star was also part of the celebrities who didn’t want to miss the tournament.