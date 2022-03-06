The story of how the Los Angeles Lakers became one of the ruling sporting franchises ever is the main theme on “Winning Time”. Here, check out how to watch the show online.

The new series ‘Winning Time: The rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ will premiere tonight (Sun. March 6). The show is based on the book Jeff Pearlman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling book, ‘Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers’.

HBO’s new show is produced by Oscar winner Adam McKay, who also directed the first episode, and it will follow the story of how Los Angeles Lakers became one of the most dominant teams on and off the court during the 1980s.

Quincy Isaiah portrays Earvin “Magic” Johnson, while Solomon Huges plays Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The rest of the cast includes: John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West and Gabby Hoffmann as Forum manager Claire Rothman. Here, check out how to watch it online.

Winning Time: Premiere date and time

The first episode of 'Winning Time: The rise of the Lakers Dynasty' premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO. All episodes will air weekly on the same day and time. The finale will air on May 8.

How to watch Winning Time online

If you want to watch Winning Time, you can do so on the HBO channel through cable or stream it exclusively on HBO Max. You can also stream it if you are a cable subscriber with your credentials.