HBO's Laker series 'Winning Time' has been renewed for a second season. Here, check out where you have seen Jason Clarke, who plays Jerry West in the show, before.

Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty is the latest show of HBO to grow in popularity. With Academy Award winner Adam McKay as executive producer, the series tells the story of the “Showtime” era of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 80s and is based on Jeff Peralman’s book.

In the series, Jason Clarke plays general manager Jerry West, who won championships both as player and general manager. In ‘Winning Time’, viewers are watching him transition from the head coach to a scout. However, West is not the only star in town, as the show also recreates the lives of big names such as Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The show premiered on HBO on March 6 and the season finale will air on May 8. So far, it has been another success for the channel, which already renewed it for a second season. Here, check out where you have seen Jason Clarke before.

Who plays Jerry West in Winning Time?: This is Jason Clarke

Jason Clarke, 52, is an Australian actor who has enjoyed a long career in film and TV. One of his most recognizable roles is Tommy, from the crime drama series Brotherhood. However, he has also appeared in numerous films.

His most recent movie role was for the horror film Pet Sematary (2019). Before that, he appeared in First Man (2018) alongside Ryan Gosling. His roles include White House Down (2013), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), Terminator Genisys (2015), Everest (2015), Mudbound (2017) and Chappaquiddick (2017).

While the series has been renewed for a second season, not everyone is happy with the portrayal of the main characters. Jerry West himself is the latest to come forward and slam the show. According to The Wrap, West’s attorney has issued a statement in which they demand HBO to issue a retraction and apology to the Hall of Famer over his depiction in the show.

“The portrayal of NBA icon and LA Lakers legend Jerry West in Winning Time is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family,” said Skip Miller, West’s attorney.

So far, there hasn’t been an official response from HBO. However, in an interview with Newsweek, Clarke said that the show's directors, which include Jonah Hill, left him room to make his own creative choices.