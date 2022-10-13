Women Talking will arrive to change the scene of feminism and the #MeToo movement. The film is directed by Sarah Polley, who began her career as an actress participating in The Sweet Hereafter and Dawn of the Dead, to later consolidate her career as a director. The first reviews have already been published and Rotten Tomatoes has given it an 80% rating.
According to Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly, in the film "there is a deep vein of humor and humanity that Polley and her actors extract from the text, and something quietly fascinating in her meticulous world-building". So the plot of the story will be quite strong and promises to be one of the best productions of the year.
The film could make the actresses and actors the new possible nominees for the 2023 Oscars. There are several members of the cast who have already won several Academy Awards, so we will see many great talents on the big screen. The story is based on the book of the same name by Miriam Toews, which was published in 2018.
'Women Talking' Cast
There are multiple big names making up the cast of Women Talking. It will be headed by Rooney Mara from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Claire Foy from The Crown, Frances McDormand from Nomadland and Jessie Buckley from The Lost Daughter. They will be joined by:
- Judith Ivey as Agata
- Emily Mitchell as Miep Friesen
- Kate Hallett as Autje
- Liv McNeil as Neitje
- Shelia McCarthy as Greta
- Michelle McLeod as Mejal
- Kira Guloien as Anna
- Shayla Brown as Helena
- Vivien Endicott Douglas as Clara
- Ben Whishaw as August Epp
'Women Talking' Plot
The official synopsis of the film describes: A group of women, many of whom disagree on essential things, have a conversation to discover how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children.
The book it is based on is set in a Mennonite community and sees these women holding a secret meeting in a haystack to discuss the revelation that the men in their colony are drugging and abusing them. As such, the feature film is expected to establish a strong message.
'Women Talking' Release date
The feature film arrives in theaters on December 2 of this year and it has not yet been announced when it will arrive on a streaming platform or if it will arrive at all. It was presented for the first time at the Telluride Film Festival as well as at the Toronto International Film Festival and there the critics gave their first opinions, which most of them have been strong and in relation to the #MeToo movement.