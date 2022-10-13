Women Talking is the new drama film that will arrive at the end of the year with a world-renowned female cast, including Rooney Mara and Claire Foy. The story will bring great debates to the table and here check out all the information that is known so far.

Women Talking will arrive to change the scene of feminism and the #MeToo movement. The film is directed by Sarah Polley, who began her career as an actress participating in The Sweet Hereafter and Dawn of the Dead, to later consolidate her career as a director. The first reviews have already been published and Rotten Tomatoes has given it an 80% rating.

According to Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly, in the film "there is a deep vein of humor and humanity that Polley and her actors extract from the text, and something quietly fascinating in her meticulous world-building". So the plot of the story will be quite strong and promises to be one of the best productions of the year.

The film could make the actresses and actors the new possible nominees for the 2023 Oscars. There are several members of the cast who have already won several Academy Awards, so we will see many great talents on the big screen. The story is based on the book of the same name by Miriam Toews, which was published in 2018.

'Women Talking' Cast

There are multiple big names making up the cast of Women Talking. It will be headed by Rooney Mara from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Claire Foy from The Crown, Frances McDormand from Nomadland and Jessie Buckley from The Lost Daughter. They will be joined by:

Judith Ivey as Agata

Emily Mitchell as Miep Friesen

Kate Hallett as Autje

Liv McNeil as Neitje

Shelia McCarthy as Greta

Michelle McLeod as Mejal

Kira Guloien as Anna

Shayla Brown as Helena

Vivien Endicott Douglas as Clara

Ben Whishaw as August Epp

'Women Talking' Plot

The official synopsis of the film describes: A group of women, many of whom disagree on essential things, have a conversation to discover how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children.

The book it is based on is set in a Mennonite community and sees these women holding a secret meeting in a haystack to discuss the revelation that the men in their colony are drugging and abusing them. As such, the feature film is expected to establish a strong message.

'Women Talking' Release date

The feature film arrives in theaters on December 2 of this year and it has not yet been announced when it will arrive on a streaming platform or if it will arrive at all. It was presented for the first time at the Telluride Film Festival as well as at the Toronto International Film Festival and there the critics gave their first opinions, which most of them have been strong and in relation to the #MeToo movement.