If you can’t figure out today’s solution in Wordle, don’t worry! Here, we help you with some hints, ideas and you can check the most recent answers, so you don’t repeat them.

In the past year, Wordle has become one of the most famous games on the Internet. The premise is simple: players have to find out afive-letter word within six attempts. However, let’s be honest, sometimes the answer can be hard to guess, so here you can check some hints for today’s (August 20) solution and past words.

One of the best things about Wordle is that there’s no pressure to finish it. Players have all day to solve it, and all players have to guess the same world. Another aspect that is really helpful is that you have a color chart to know if you’re getting close to the answer or not.

After every guess, each letter is marked as either green, yellow or gray. Green means that the letter is correct and in the position, yellow says that the answer has that letter but in another position and gray means that the letter isn’t in the solution at all. So, check out today's Wordle answer.

Wordle archive: Recent solutions (August)

Another good thing about Wordle is that it doesn’t repeat words. So, if you’re a fan of the game, you could keep track of the solutions so you can discard some words. However, these words can also help you for the opener or give you ideas. Here, are some recent answers:

August 19: SHRUG

August 18: TWANG

August 17: TWICE

August 16: GRUEL

August 15: POKER

August 14: KHAKI

August 13: HUNKY

August 12: LABEL

August 11: GLEAN

August 10: CLING

Today’s Wordle: Are you looking for words ending in 'eat'?

If you’re playing today’s Wordle and you already guessed that today’s world ends up with “eat”. Here, we help you with some five words that could be today’s answer if you still want

to try to guess it…

Great

Sweat

Wheat

Cheat

Treat

Pleat

Cleat

Bleat

Sceat

Today's Wordle: Solution for August 21, 2022

However, if you want to know today’s answer, here you go. Today's word is a noun and a verb, and has several meanings. It can be something positive: some something you would buy to make you feel better... Did you guess it? Today's answer is treat!