Wordle is one of the most popular game on the Internet right now. Everyday, people all over the world try to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. While sometimes the answer is easier, other times the word of the day is a strange word.

The game, which the New York Times bought for $3 million after its popularity, doesn’t repeat words. It’s a good thing for the players, as they can keep track of the answers and not try to guess the same word.

Some of the recent answers include: Shrug, twang, twice, gruel, poker, khaki, hunky, label, glean, cling, treat and more. Today’s solution was a little tricky with three vowels, and a “z.” However, if you have already discovered and want to know what today’s word means, keep reading.

Wordle: What is the meaning of ‘gauze’?

Today’s answer is gauze, which is a “type of light cloth that you can see through, usually made of cotton or silk,” according to the Oxford Dictionary. Gauze is also “a type of thin cotton cloth used for covering and protecting wounds.”

The third meaning for gauze, according to the Oxford Dictionary, is “material made of a network of wire; a piece of this.” Many Wordle players are non native speakers, so the game has become a great way for many people to expand their vocabulary.

Another thing that Wordle players love about the puzzle is that you have the whole day to finish it, so there’s no real pressure. With the color chart (green for the correct letter in the correct place, yellow for a correct letter in an incorrect place, and green for a letter that isn’t in the answer), the game is really fun and easy to play.