Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) continues to dabble in the romance and comedy genre, so now she will be the main face of one of the most anticipated upcoming films: Worth the Wait.

The film will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Tom Shu-Yu Lin, who was responsible for The Garden of Evening Mists. That project received seven awards and six nominations, including Asian Academy Creative Awards.

“After 15 years of directing in Asia, I’m thrilled to be making my first American film with such incredibly talented actors and fellow accomplished filmmakers”, Lin confessed to Deadline.

What is Worth the Wait about?

Deadline reported that the project is an English-language indie film, which will be set in the “intercontinental backdrops of Seattle and Kuala Lumpur”. The story will follow a year in the interconnected lives and romances of an Asian ensemble cast.

Who are the cast members of Worth the Wait?

Lana Condor

Andrew Koji

Ross Butler

Sung Kang

Elodie Yung

Karena Lam

Ali Fumiko Whitney

Osric Chau

Ricky He

Kheng Hua Tan

Yu-Beng Lim

When might Worth the Wait be released?

No word yet on when Worth the Wait will hit the big screen or if it will debut on a streaming platform. Filming took place in Vancouver and Kuala Lumpur. Maggie Hartmans is responsible for the screenplay, while Dan Mark and Rachel Tan of King Street Pictures are among the producers.