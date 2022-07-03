Rafael Nadal can be considered as a real-life hero, at least, when we talk about his great feats in tennis. However, actor Chris Hemsworth could see him as a Marvel superhero too. Check out his comments.

It’s not rare for athletes to be compared with superheroes as they can jump higher than most, run faster than most or do the most incredible stunts on the pitch or court. However, not many of them have been called to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe… Except for Rafael Nadal.

While doing promo for "Thor: Love and Thunder," which hit theaters on July 8th, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth chatted with Spanish newspaper El Mundo. Of course, he talked about the movie, which was directed by Taika Waititi and it also stars Natalie Portman, but he had time to share his passion for Spain.

As many fans know, Hemsworth is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares three children. While speaking about what he loved about the European country, the interviewer commented that Nadal was the last Spaniard to triumph in Australia, referring to his last Australian Open title. And Hemsworth had the best response.

Chris Hemsworth believes Rafael Nadal should be a Marvel hero

It seems like the rest of us, Chris Hemsworth is also a fan of Nadal, who is the male player with most Grand Slams (22). “Without a doubt, he does deserve to be a Marvel superhero. He is the absolute best superhero,” the actor said to the interviewer of El Mundo. However, which Marvel hero could Nadal be?

Novak Djokovic, who has 20 majors, has been compared many times with Spider-Man due to his flexibility. Meanwhile, the (for now) retired Juan Martin Del Potro has been compared, funnily enough, to Thor, thanks to the force of his drive.

While we aren’t sure which hero or character Nadal could be, the Spaniard only acting credit is for being Shakira’s love interest in her music video “Gypsy.” If his acting chops are as good as his tennis, he could triumph easily.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will follow Thor (Hemsworth) who, in the middle of a self-discovery crisis, will have to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Bale), who is trying to eliminate all the Gods. He will be accompanied by old friends, including his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now is the Mighty Thor.