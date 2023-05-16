John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are two of WWE’s most popular wrestlers, as well as having great acting careers. The stars have already faced each other twice in the ring and there seems to be a possibility that their paths could cross again.

Their rivalry was one of the most popular from 2011 to 2013 and the icons staged a one-off match at WrestleMania 28, according to Sportskeeda. This year, at WrestleMania 39, the Cenation leader was scheduled to face Austin Theory for the United States title.

There we saw how Theory took the victory and Cena came in second place again. His wrestling career has been a bit fragile and for some time now he has struggled to win a match. If he were to compete again against the Black Adam actor, it would be a great moment of glory for both of them.

Could there be a Rock-Cena 3 soon?

The real answer is no. During an interview with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz for 92NY, the 46-year-old star talked about the possibility of facing her old nemesis again and assured that it’s not a plan she has in the near future.

“I’m so old. I haven’t won a match in like 5 years man. And no one notices, Thank you, but if you check the stats I’m in a bit of a slump. He’s not exactly an easy opponent. I need to get someone really easy to get a win on the board before I go knocking on The Rock’s door again”, Cena said.